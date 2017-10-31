The Nigerian Online Newspaper


Kogi United resumes training for new League season

The management of Kogi United Football Club of Lokoja on Tuesday said the team would resume camping on November 18, ahead of the 2017/2018 Nigeria National League season.
The club’s Team Manager, Ameh Henry, said in a statement in Lokoja that the players have been directed to arrive at the club’s camp on or before 11pm on November 18.
Henry said: “This is for training to commence the next day.”
Henry added however that the club would not tolerate lateness to camp by players.
He said: “Such an attitude will attract a fine as the club intends to intensify preparations for the new season early.”
Kogi United’s coach Tunde Abdulrahman has already expressed delight at the team’s performance in the 2016/2017 season.

