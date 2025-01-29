Kogi to spend over N4bn on malaria prevention

The Kogi State Government is to spend over ₦4 billion on malaria prevention across its healthcare system in the state.

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo made this known at the unveiling of a malaria prevention campaign to combat the prevalence of the disease with the distribution of free drugs and test kits across healthcare facilities in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Ismail lsah.

According to him, “Ododo announced that the distribution of anti-malaria drugs, rapid diagnostic test kits, and over 3 million insecticide-treated nets to healthcare facilities is in line with the commitment of his administration to promote healthy living and the wellbeing of the people of the state”.

He emphasised that malaria affects everyone and called for collective efforts to eradicate the disease, which he noted continues to claim the lives of thousands of people in Nigeria.

The governor also highlighted alarming statistics from the 2024 World Malaria Report, which revealed that “Africa accounted for 94 per cent of global malaria cases in 2023, with Nigeria contributing 30 percent of the 5,970 deaths recorded. “

He further noted Kogi State’s malaria prevalence of 16 per cent exceeds the national target of less than 10 per cent, necessitating urgent intervention by all stakeholders.

The governor stressed the importance of ensuring that these supplies get to communities and people for which they are meant to improve health outcomes, noting that the items are not for sale and anyone found guilty of diverting them will be held accountable.

According to the governor, “the intervention, supported by the Islamic Development Bank, includes over 10,000 cartons of anti-malaria drugs and test kits containing more than 1 million doses for children and nearly 2 million doses for adults, adding that the supplies will be distributed to 536 government health facilities across the state, including primary healthcare centres, general hospitals, and teaching hospitals.”

Ododo commended healthcare workers in the state for their efforts in improving healthcare outcomes in rural areas, describing them as soldiers battling diseases on the frontlines.

He urged traditional rulers, NGOs, religious leaders, and other stakeholders to join hands with the government in ensuring the success of the initiative.

The governor further reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening the health sector as a critical pillar of the development agenda of the Kogi state government under his leadership.

He expressed confidence that the initiative, alongside federal government healthcare reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would significantly reduce malaria prevalence and improve the quality of life of the people of Kogi State.

Earlier, the commissioner for Health, Dr. Abdulazeez Adams emphasised the importance of the malaria prevention programme which he said is to ensure that every household has access to malaria test kits, drugs, insecticide-treated nets, and other preventive measures.

He noted that the intervention is free and focuses on community engagement, describing it as a comprehensive strategy to combat malaria effectively across Kogi state.

