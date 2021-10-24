Kogi: Three suspected kidnappers nabbed with arms, PoS machine

The Police in Kogi State have arrested three suspects believed to belong to a gang of kidnappers terrorising motorists on Itobe-Anyigba highway.

They are Danlami Shauibu, Kabiru Amodu and Adejoh Tijani, all of Adumu village in Ofu Local Government Area.

They are suspected to be responsible for series of kidnappings in the area.

A statement by DSP William Ovye Aya, Kogi State Police Command Public Relations Officer, on Saturday in Lokoja, said the suspects were arrested by operatives attached to Itobe Police Division in Ajaokuta Area Command.

Aya said Danlami Shauibu and Kabiru Amodu were initially arrested on October 16 by a Police team following an intelligence-led operation.

He said the operation was conducted to curb criminal activities, especially high volume of kidnappings in Itobe and its environs, particularly the Itobe-Anyigba highway.

The PPRO revealed that during preliminary investigations, one of the suspects gave useful information that led to the arrest of the third suspect, Adejoh Tijani, of the same address on October 22 at about 8:30am.

The Kogi State Police Command’s image maker said upon a search of their houses, the police recovered one cut to size single barrel gun and a locally made pistol.

Other items recovered, according to him, were one Point of Sale machine, one battle axe, a face mask, five live cartridges and assorted charms.

He said efforts were being made to arrest other members of the gang and that the suspects would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigations.

To this end, he said, the state Commissioner of Police, Idrisu Dauda Dabban, has commended the officers for their thoroughness and the breakthrough, while assuring members of the public of the Command’s determination in synergy with other security agencies in the state to ensure adequate security of lives and property.