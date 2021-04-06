The Kogi state Government on Monday night took delivery of about 16,900 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and the inoculation will be flagged off in the state on Tuesday (today).

Dr. Abubakar Yakubu, Executive Director, Kogi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, led a team of officials from the agency and the Kogi State Ministry of Health to receive the vaccines at the Central Medical Store, Lokoja.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after taking delivery of the vaccines, Yakubu said the most awaited COVID-19 vaccines arrived the state from Abuja at about 7:40pm, adding that the State was well prepared for it.

He said: “The first line of recipients of the vaccines are the health workers.

“The vaccine administration will be followed by the first line workers like the police, military, NSCDC, Customs officials, among others.”

Yakubu said the ministry intended to carry out the campaign as efficiently as it could because the state was behind scheduled compared to other states, which had almost completed their 10-day mandatory campaign for the administration of the vaccines.

The Executive Director noted that the state was initially expecting about 45,000 doses of the vaccine from the NPHCDA, which accounted for one per cent of the state’s total population.

“However, to our surprise, we are being supplied with 16,900 doses now. I think there will be further reconciliation to send the balance of the doses as soon as possible,” he said.

Also speaking, Alhaji Acheku Yusuf, Kogi State Health Promotion Officer, said the ministry had solicited the support of all relevant stakeholders and is running jingles to ensure adequate sensitisation of the people about the vaccine.

On her part, Bilikisu Adagiri, the State Cold Chain Officer, said the state was fully prepared for the administration of the vaccines to people above 18 years.

Olumide Ade-Yeye, the Vaccine Security and Logistic Consultant, UNICEF Kogi State, said they were happy as a state to be part of those who would participate in COVID-19 vaccination.