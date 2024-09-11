Kogi students hail Gov. Ododo’s achievements

Students of tertiary institutions in Kogi State have commended Governor Usman Ododo’s accomplishments during his short time in office.

Gomina Kabiru, Kogi State Chairman of the National Association of Nigerian Students, said this at a news conference on Tuesday.

Kabiru, who spoke in Lokoja, the state capital, highlighted Ododo’s achievements, including sustaining free education at lower levels, promoting inclusiveness and student participation in governance, and enhancing campus security.

Other accomplishments include improved infrastructure, increased bursary allowances, support for technological advancements and digital learning, and commitment to job creation and youth empowerment.

He said: “In light of these accomplishments and many others, we, the students of Kogi State, proudly stand behind Governor Usman Ododo.

“We acknowledge the positive transformation his administration has brought to our institutions and the broader education sector, positioning our state advantageously in the country.”

Kabiru praised Ododo for being a leader and father figure to students, ensuring their voices are heard and needs met.

As they passed a vote of confidence in Ododo, the students also urged fellow students to continue supporting his administration.

He said: “Let us contribute to building the Kogi State of our dreams by committing to our studies, participating in civic duties, and promoting peace and progress in our institutions and state.

“As leaders, we must resist attempts by those who don’t mean well for our state to involve us in acts capable of halting progress in Kogi.”

