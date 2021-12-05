Kogi Speaker loses wife

The wife of the Speaker of Kogi House of Assembly, Esther Zainab Kolawole, is dead.

This is contained in a statement signed by Femi Olugbemi, Chief Press Secretary to the speaker, Assemblyman Matthew Kolawole.

He said the deceased died in the early hours of Sunday in a Lagos state hospital.

The statement stated that Mrs Kolawole was 50-years and died after a brief illness.

According to him, the burial arrangements will be announced later.

He said she is survived by her husband, children, siblings and an aged mother.