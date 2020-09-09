The Kogi State Social Investment Programme (Kogi-SIP) has trained its workers on the need to imbibe ethical conducts to enhance their level of accountability and productivity.

In his remarks after the two-day training on Wednesday in Lokoja, the SIP Focal Person, Abdulkareem Onyekehi, said the workshop was part of the capacity building for its personnel across the state.

According to Onyekehi, the programme was organised by Kogi State Office of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) in collaboration with the Centre for Ethics and Self Value Orientation.

Onyekehi, who doubles as the Special Adviser to the state governor on Special Projects, commended CESVO team for its professional delivery, while urging the participants to reflect the knowledge they had acquired in their official duties, considering the sensitivity of the SIP.

He explained that the training which focused on ethical conducts of public officials, would curb corruption, ensure transparency and accountability for optimum productivity of the workers, among others.

The focal person then highlighted the feats achieved by Kogi SIP office under his leadership, describing them as unprecedented.

He commended Gov. Yahaya Bello for providing a conducive working environment for effective service delivery.

“Kogi SIP was earlier rated as one of the 12 most organised and ethically responsible among NSIP states in Nigeria.

“Kogi NSIP under my supervision is rated as the best NSIP state office in Nigeria by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development as well as forum of media group during the ministry’s one-year anniversary”, he said.

He, however, noted that the achievements would not have been possible without the efforts and commitments of the entire management and staff of Kogi NSIP.

The chief facilitator of the training and the Executive Director of CESVO, Musa Yakubu, said the training had equipped the participants with the wherewithal for optimum performance.

He also said that the participants were expected to abide by standard ethics in the discharge of their duty to Kogi citizens.

NAN reports that apart from the certificate of participation issued to the trainees, some selected participants were awarded with additional certificates by CESVO for their good ‘character and conducts’ during the training.