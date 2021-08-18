Kogi signs hosting right for 2021 Media Merit Award

The Kogi State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with administrators of the Nigeria Media Merit Award to host the 29th edition of the event in October.

Onogwu Muhammed, Chief Press Secretary to the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, made the disclosure.

Muhammed in a statement on Tuesday in Lokoja said the Secretary to the State Government, Folashade Ayoade, signed on behalf of the State Government, while a member of the Board of Trustees of the NMMA, Samuel Akeju, signed on behalf of its administrators.

According to the spokesman, the event, with the theme: “Engaging with Kogi State for a Better Tomorrow,” will hold in October and all media houses in Nigeria and Africa are contesting for the merit award.