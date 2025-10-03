Kogi sets date to enforce trailer parks ban

The Kogi State Government has announced its readiness to enforce the ban on trailer parks across the state from October 29, 2025.

Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, revealed this to newsmen on Tuesday in Lokoja, the state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Governor Ahmed Ododo had on Monday directed the closure of unauthorised trailer parks at Zariagi in Lokoja and Osara in Adavi Local Government Areas of the state.

The governor said the directive became imperative in view of security threats emanating from the areas.

Fanwo emphasised that the decision followed credible intelligence reports that some trailer parks had become hideouts for criminal elements, posing a significant threat to the security of lives and property in the state.

According to him, the government’s directive is aimed at preventing the use of these parks for illicit activities.

He said: “Intelligence at our disposal shows that some of these parks, especially those at Zariagi and Osara, harbour criminals who threaten the peace and security of our people.

“The government has decided to take proactive measures to ensure the safety of citizens.”

Fanwo revealed that security agencies across the state had been strictly briefed to enforce the order without compromise.

He added: “Violators will face the full weight of the law, as the enforcement is backed by a law signed by the governor, banning the movement of articulated trucks during the day.”

The commissioner advised trailer park operators to comply with the directive before the enforcement date.

He urged residents to support the government’s action, stressing: “Protecting lives and securing communities remain the priority of the present administration.”