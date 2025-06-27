Kogi sets up special court to handle energy theft, vandalism, others

The Kogi State Judiciary has established a special court to handle cases of energy theft, vandalism, and other related offences.

This was contained in a statement on Friday by Ali Atabor, the Head of Public Relations Department of the Kogi Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC).

The court’s establishment, Atabor said, was marked by an inspection visit by the Kogi State Chief Judge, Justice Josiah Joe Majebi, accompanied by the Chairman/CEO of the Kogi State Electricity Regulatory Commission, Engr. Ibrahim S. Abdwaaris.

“Justice Majebi announced that Chief Magistrate Ajagu Oyiza Josephine Abedoh will head the court, which is now fully operational and ready to commence prosecution of offenders.

“Justice Majebi assured that cases will be treated with dispatch and noted that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has submitted a copy of practice directions to facilitate speedy trials”, he said.

Earlier, Abdwaaris expressed gratitude to the Chief Judge for the swift establishment of the special court and designation of a Chief Magistrate to work with KERC.

He assured that the commission and licensees operating within the jurisdiction of the state will support the court to ensure smooth operations.

The creation of the special court marks a major step in the fight against energy-related offences in Kogi State, aimed at building investor confidence and sustainability of power infrastructure.

With the court’s operationalisation, Kogi State Distribution Limited can now effectively prosecute offenders and ensure that the state’s energy infrastructure is protected.

