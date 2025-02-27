Kogi revenue agency warns against illegal tax collection

Kogi State Internal Revenue Service, KGIRS, has issued a stern warning against illegal revenue collection, stating that anyone caught engaging in such activities would face prosecution.

The executive chairman of the state Internal Revenue Service, Alhaji Sule Salihu Enehe, gave the warning on Thursday in Lokoja while addressing journalists on the importance of tax compliance in facilitating government projects.

“It is a criminal offence to collect revenue meant for the government.

“KGIRS is the only constitutionally recognised body responsible for tax collection in Kogi State.

“No associations or unions are permitted to engage in revenue collection.

“Anyone apprehended for such illegal activities will be prosecuted accordingly. Some individuals are already facing trial for violating this law,” he stated.

Enehe also called on residents to fulfil their tax obligations, stressing that prompt payment is crucial for the state’s development.

He noted that regular and timely tax payments would enable Governor Usman Ododo’s administration to provide essential infrastructure, including education, healthcare, roads, and water supply.

“When you declare your income and pay your taxes as and when due, the government will have the financial capacity to execute meaningful projects that benefit the people,” he said.

Enehe highlighted key projects funded through taxpayers’ contributions, including the Zone 8 Roundabout-Barrack-Zango-GYB Junction Road and the Zone 8 Roundabout-CBN-High Court Road.

He also cited the payment of WAEC, JAMB, and BECE examination fees for students in public schools as evidence of the government’s commitment to using tax revenue for public welfare.

“If we are consistent with tax payment, the government will continue to provide more laudable projects for the people,” Enehe added.

