There was a mild drama in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, as some youths flogged two anti-Buhari protesters.

The two protesters had stationed themselves by the road side with a placard that read: “Buhari must go.”

The protesters went further to write on the wall behind them: “Buhari must go.”

However, some youths showed up to challenge them, accusing the protesters of having come from another state to dictate to them what should be done in Kogi State, adding that they were fully in support of President Muhammadu Buhari.

One of them said: “We the youths of Kogi State are going to deal with you so that others will learn.

“Next time if they send you to anywhere, you will not come to Kogi State again.”

The leader of the team then instructed the protesters to use the pain they came with to cover what they wrote on the wall.

He added: “We are going to deal with you guys.

“Whoever sent you must come out and you are going to face the law.

“For you to cross your state and come to somebody’s state, you are going to face the law.

“Look at your hair (he pointed at one of them with braids).

“You came from your state to be chanting Buhari must go.

“Who told you Kogi is not for Buhari?

“We Kogi youths are for Buhari.

“That is why we are able to accommodate you guys.

“We will deal with you.

“So start cleaning it.”

As the two protesters were cleaning, the youths were flogging them.