Kogi releases report that nailed Dangote over Obajana cement factory + Full report

The Kogi State Government has released the report that nailed Dangote Industries Limited over the ownership of Dangote Cement Factory, Obajana, Kogi State.

The state has had a face-off with Dangote Industries Limited in the past few days, leading to the closure of the factory.

The report treated the steps taken by the Kogi State Government, which led to the indictment of Dangote Industries Limited in the acquisition of the factory in Obajana.

While Dangote Industries Limited has said the acquisition of the company was transparent, the report released by the government indicted the company.

Find attached the full report: