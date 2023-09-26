Kogi reappoints Olobatoke as Chairman Sports Trust Fund

A House of Representatives aspirant in the 2023 election, Hon. Segun Olobatoke, has been reappointed as the Chairman of the Kogi State Sports TrustFund.

The Secretary to the State Government, Folashade Arike Ayoade, made this known in a letter dated September 18, 2023.

The letter read in part: “I’m directed by Hos Excellency, the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello to convey to you the approval of your re-absorption as Chairman, Kogi State Sports Trust Fund with effect from September 11, 2023.

“You are therefore expected to be more committed and dedicated in the discharge of your duties to enhance the rapid growth of the State and the Nation at large as well as the overall development of Sports in n Kogi State.”

Olobatoke has meritoriously served in many capacities with the senior national team, the Super Eagles, and also in Kogi State.