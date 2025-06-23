Kogi poly withdraws 273, expels six

The Academic Board of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, has withdrawn 273 students due to poor academic performance across several departments and programmes.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Chairman of the Board, Prof. Salisu Usman, on Monday in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

Usman, who also serves as Rector, revealed that six students were expelled for offences related to examination misconduct.

The board’s decision affects 20 departments and 42 academic programmes across the institution.

He said the action followed the board’s 120th meeting, where it reviewed first semester results for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Usman stated that the students failed to meet academic standards, in spite of having access to a supportive learning environment.

He said six students were found guilty of serious examination offences and were accordingly expelled.

According to the rector, two of the expelled students were from the Business Administration and Accountancy Department. Four others were from the Mass Communication Department.

He said the students were caught impersonating or in possession of prohibited items during examinations.

“The Central Examination Misconduct Committee, led by Dr Grace Ehimony, investigated the cases thoroughly.

“Following the committee’s recommendation, the board approved the students’ expulsion without delay,” he said.

Usman assured that the institution remains committed to upholding academic excellence and integrity.

He praised board members for their dedication and unwavering support in promoting standards.

The rector urged students to stay focused and use available resources to succeed academically.

