The Permanent Secretary of the Kogi State Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Usman Ibrahim, has been queried over the tax issued on loaves of bread in the state.

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, had earlier stated that he was not privy to the memo in which the tax was communicated to the chairperson of the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria, Kogi State branch.

In a letter issued by the Head of the Civil Service, Deborah Ogunmola, Ibrahim was queried for disseminating information on the levy.

According to Ogunmola, Ibrahim acted without obtaining the approval of the Commissioner-in-Charge of the Ministry, and further stated that such action could earn him a dismissal.

The query read: “You may also recall that I called you to my office in the morning of 16 November, 2020 after my attention was drawn to same by an Official of Government, the aim of which was to confirm the truth from you.

“You vehemently denied having anything to do with the viral letter, which has brought so much embarrassment to the Government of Kogi State.

“Your action is clearly ultra vires of the Public Service Rules, Section 4 – 030402 (1). (N), and (0) which may lead to your dismissal from the service.

“This act of serious misconduct is unbecoming of an Officer of your calibre who is expected to be above board in conduct and in the performance of your duties.”

Meanwhile, Ibrahim was directed to give his response to the query within 24 hours of the receipt of the letter.