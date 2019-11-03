The Direct General of Wada/Aro Campaign Organization of the Peoples Democratic Party for the November 16, 2019 governorship poll in Kogi State, Hon. Paul TeeJay Yusuf, has lost his wife.

The wife of the DG died on Saturday during a brief illness.

The development has forced the PDP to suspend its campaign for a day in honour of the departed soul.

Yusuf was last seen on the campaign ground in Idah Federal Constituency of Kogi East Senatorial District.

The PDP governorship campaign was scheduled to be in Yagba East, Mopa-Moro and Yagba West on Monday before the suspension.