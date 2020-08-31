The Peoples Democratic Party has expressed shock over the judgment of the Supreme Court on the 2019 Kogi State governorship election.

The party said this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Monday.

Ologbondiyan said though PDP accepted the verdict of the apex court, the judgment fell short of the expectation of the majority of the people of Kogi State and Nigerians in general.

He said Nigerians collectively looked up to the court to remedy the alleged manifest injustices, manipulations, violence and killings witnessed during the election.

According to him, the judgment has not inspired hope in the national quest to ensure that Nigeria’s elections are violence-free as well as deter unpatriotic individuals who resort to violence and killing to gain access to power, as allegedly witnessed in the Kogi State election.

He said: “However, as a law-abiding party, we call on the people of Kogi and Nigerians at large, to remain calm, yet undeterred in their quest for the entrenchment of credible electoral process in our country.”

Ologbondiyan said the PDP deeply mourned all those who were murdered and commiserated with all victims of the violence that was unleashed in the governorship election.

He said: “The PDP also commends the resilience of the people of Kogi in pursuing the recovery of their mandate to the very end.

“Such commitment is a demonstration of the undying determination of the people to defend their choice of leadership to the end.”

He pledged that the party would continue to stand with the people of Kogi.

He said: “We charge the people not to allow the judgment make them lose hope in our nation but rather remain united in their commitment, as good citizens, toward entrenching democratic values in our country in spite the odds.”

The Supreme Court judgment on Monday dismissed the appeal by the governorship candidate of the PDP, Musa Wada, challenging the Appeal Court judgment affirming the election of Governor Yahaya Bello.