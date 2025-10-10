Kogi lauds appointment of Amupitan as INEC Chairman

The Kogi State Government on Thursday lauded the appointment of Prof. Joshua Ojo Amupitan (SAN) as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by President Bola Tinubu.

The government congratulated Amupitan over his appointment and described him as a very competent successor of Prof. Yakubu Mahmoud.

The Kogi State Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, gave the commendation in a statement in Lokoja.

Fanwo said the government and people of Kogi State expressed their profound appreciation to the President for appointing Amupitan, a distinguished son of the state, as the new Chairman of INEC.

He said: “This appointment is a strong validation of Tinubu’s commitment to excellence, merit, and national inclusiveness in the leadership of our democratic institutions.

“Amupitan’s illustrious career as a renowned legal scholar, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, and respected administrator stands as a testament to his capacity for impartiality, integrity, and intellectual depth, qualities that are vital to the advancement of our electoral system.

“We, hereby, assure Mr. President and the entire nation that Prof. Amupitan will uphold the confidence reposed in him and continue to bring honour to the state and to Nigeria through his dedication to credible and transparent elections.

“We heartily congratulate Amupitan on this well-deserved national assignment.”

Fanwo prayed to God to give Amupitan the divine wisdom, strength, and success as “he assumes this critical responsibility”.