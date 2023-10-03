Kogi, Lagos, Kwara, NNPC, others drum support for GOCOP 7th annual conference

The Lagos, Kwara and Kogi States Governments as well as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and Nigeria Customs Service are drumming support for the 7th Annual General Conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers.

The annual conference is scheduled for Thursday, October 5 at the Abuja Continental Hotel (Old Sheraton) by 10am.

The Chairman of the 2023 Conference Planning Committee, Danlami Nmodu (mni), revealed this in a press statement by the Publicity Secretary of GOCOP, Remmy Nweke, saying that a good number of bluechip companies and high net worth companies as well as Ministries, Departments and Agencies have been on queue to support this year’s conference.

Nmodu also said that aside Lagos and Kwara States Governments, NNPC and NCS, the GOCOP AGC has attracted support from the likes of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Federal Inland Revenue Services, SEPLAT, Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, Dangote Group and Nigerian Communications Commission.

Nmodu further revealed that the Nigerian Air Force, Sahara Energy, Sterling Bank, First City Merchant Bank, Department State Services, Ecobank, First Bank, Access Bank, Zenith Bank, Emadeb, T-Pumpy Concepts and Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board are not left out.

He beckoned on those corporate entities still on the sideline to leverage GOCOP for partnership, pledging they will not regret such collaboration.

Meanwhile, he said that activities have been lined up for a successful hosting of this year’s GOCOP AGC, with the theme: “Nigeria: Roadmap for Socio-Economic Recovery and Sustainability,” even as prominent stakeholders in the polity, civil society organisations, security, judiciary and media among others have confirmed participation.

He reiterated that the 7th AGC is slated for October 5, 2023, to be chaired by the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, while Prof. Uche Uwaleke has confirmed as the keynoter for this year.

He affirmed that seasoned panelists for this year are the Secretary-General, Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities, Prof. Yakubu A. Ochefu; Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination, Hajia Hadiza Bala-Usman; and Chief Executive Officer, Cowry Assets Management Limited, Johnson Chukwu.

As said by him, a pre-conference day has been advanced to hold on the October 4, comprising the GOCOP business session, the luncheon and interactive segment with the media managers of corporate entities and advertisers.

In addition, Nmodu said, the pre-conference day activities include that presentation of the annual report and election of new National Executive Council for another two years.

Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, delivered the 2019 lecture on: “Economy, Security and National Development: The Way Forward.”

In 2021, Boss Mustapha, the then Secretary to the Government of the Federation, keynoted the Conference in his capacity as the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, speaking on: “Post Covid-19 Pandemic: Recovery and Reconstruction in Nigeria.”

In 2022, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, delivered the address, titled: “2023 Elections: Managing the Process for Credible Outcome.”

GOCOP was established to ensure that online publishers uphold the tenets of journalism in doing their jobs and its membership is a constellation of editors and senior journalists, whom, having distinguished themselves in their various stations in the print and electronic media, ventured into online publishing, which is both the present and future of journalism globally.

Currently, the Guild has over 90 corporate publishers as members.