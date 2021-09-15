Kogi Jailbreak: NCoS beefs up security in Enugu prisons

The Nigeria Correctional Service in Enugu has beefed up security in and around the custodial centres within the state.

The Controller of the NCoS in Enugu State, Godwin Onokohwomomo, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Onokohwomomo spoke in Enugu on Wednesday.

NAN reports that the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kabba in Kogi State, a neighbouring state, was attacked by gunmen and its inmates set free on September 12.

Onokohwomomo said: “Our officers and men are also on security red alert to ensure that all proactive security measures are activated.

“We will ensure that all security measures are implemented and the command armed squad and other supporting security agencies have been sensitised and alerted on the development.

“We are looking for more armed security around our facilities.

“I have spoken to the heads of military formations, police and NSCDC commands in the state.

“However, we are writing official letters today to support our earlier phone discussions on the need for more armed officers and men in our three custodial centres in the state.”

Onokohwomomo also said he will be embarking on an emergency tour of the custodial centres in the state to brief officers and men on the latest development.

He said: Every personnel must sit up.

“My going round is to motivate the officers and men to get focused on their duties.

“Personnel must be steadfast, ensure effective and meticulous attendance to their daily duties in order to ensure no lapses, which can be capitalised by criminal elements.”

NAN reports that the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kabba, Kogi State was attacked by gunmen on Monday, freeing 240 inmates.

NAN reports that the NCoS says it has recaptured 114 escapees of its Kabba custodial centre.

The Controller-General, NCoS, Haliru Nababa, has since then directed the activation of the immediate recapture procedure and detailed investigation to be carried out on the jailbreak.