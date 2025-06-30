Kogi hails Faleke for donation of patrol vehicle to smart police station

The Kogi State Government has commended Hon. James Abiodun Faleke, Member Representing Ikeja Federal Constituency of Lagos State in the House of Representatives, for donating a brand-new Hilux patrol vehicle to support the operations of the newly commissioned Smart Police Divisional Headquarters in Ekinrin-Adde, Ijumu Local Government Area.

The state hailed him for his unbending commitment to the security and wellbeing of his home state, describing him as: “A patriotic Kogite who leads by example.”

The high-tech facility was facilitated by the Nigeria Police Trust Fund in collaboration with the Government of Kogi State to ensure security at every corner of the state by modernising and digitising security operations in the state.

Speaking with newsmen on Sunday, the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, conveyed the appreciation of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo to the federal lawmaker, stating that Hon. Faleke has demonstrated what it means to place security above politics and people’s well-being above personal ambition.

Fanwo said: “The Government of Kogi State wishes to reecho the open commendation earlier given by His Excellency during the commissioning of the Smart Police Divisional Headquarters.

“As a Government, we appreciate the demonstrative contribution of Hon. James Faleke to the security architecture and infrastructure of the state.

“This is how to lead the people with emphasis on security above politics, patriotism above scheming with the lives of our people.”

Fanwo added that Hon. Faleke has played key underground roles in support of intelligence, logistics, and coordination with security agencies, working quietly but effectively with the State Government to ensure lives and property are better protected in Kogi State.

The Commissioner expressed confidence that Faleke’s latest intervention would significantly strengthen security not only in Ijumu, but across Okunland, Kogi West Senatorial District, and the entire state.

He added: “This is one intervention that we are sure will improve the security of Ijumu, Okunland, Kogi West, and Kogi as a whole.

“This is how to make an impact without playing to the gallery.

“What the people need are concrete interventions that can save lives, not selfish arrangements that protect personal interests at the expense of the people.

“The people know those who are genuinely working for their security, those working closely with the State Government to achieve lasting peace in Kogi State.

“They also know those who are merely playing politics with the lives of the people.”

The government urged political and business leaders of Kogi State origin to emulate Faleke’s sense of responsibility and selfless service to the people.

Fanwo said: Hon. James Faleke has set an example for others to emulate.

“He has shown that the lives of his people matter.

“He is not doing all of these to protect a personal interest or his investment or the investment of his friends.

“He is doing it to protect the Kogi people, his people.”

Also Read

Fanwo also disclosed that the government is closely monitoring the activities of illegal miners and their collaborators, vowing that those compromising the security of the state through economic sabotage will face stiff consequences.

He said: “We are aware of the activities of illegal miners and their enablers.

“Let it be known that the state will not tolerate any action that puts the lives of our people at risk.

“We are taking bold steps to ensure that criminal actors do not jeopardise the peace we are working hard to build.”

The Kogi State Government reaffirmed its commitment to partnering with patriotic stakeholders like Faleke in its mission to secure every corner of the state and preserve the gains already made in law enforcement and public safety.

Post Views: 8