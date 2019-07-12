A frontline contender for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress for the 2019 governorship election in Kogi State, Dr. Tim Diche, has inaugurated a 20-man campaign committee.

The inauguration of the committee, performed on Thursday, saw the emergence of members from the three senatorial zones of the state.

The committee is headed by Alhaji S. Sule from Anyigba.

It is expected that the committee will work towards Diche’s victory in the forthcoming APC primaries ahead of the governorship election.

Diche noted that the collection of his nomination form, which will attract a mammoth crowd from all the nooks and crannies of Kogi State, will take place soon.

Concerning the mode of the primaries, Diche reiterated that he is set for either the Direct or Indirect mode.

He wished other aspirants well in their political aspiration.

He also tasked his supporters to remain dogged and resilient, assuring that victory is sure by the grace of God.