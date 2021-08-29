Kogi governor mourns music legend, Victor Uwaifo

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi has mourned the passing away of music legend, Prof. Victor Uwaifo.

The News Agency of Nigeria that the death of the music maestro, sculptor and philosopher was announced on Saturday. He was aged 80.

The governor’s condolence message was contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, on Sunday.

Bello noted that the Uwaifo used his music to bring Nigerians together through his sonorous and melodious highlife music which also earned him reputation within and outside the shores of Nigeria.

While stating that Uwaifo’s legacy was carved in the sands of time, he added that the multi-instrumentalist, melody maker and renowned virtual artist recorded some landmarks.

He recalled that Uwaifo earned his first degree at the age of 54, with a first class, and obtained Master degree at an advanced age.

While commiserating with Uwaifo’s family, Edo government and the music and entertainment industry over the loss of the legend, Bello urged them to be consoled by the fact that he lived a fulfilled life.

Bello said that Uwaifo contributed greatly to the music and entertainment industry in his state and the country in general, which earned him a national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).

He prayed God to grant all those grieved by his passing the fortitude to bear the loss, adding that he would be sorely missed.