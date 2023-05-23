Kogi: Gov. Bello reinstates officials who resigned to seek governorship ticket

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has announced the reinstatement of five of his key government officials that resigned to contest for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress for the upcoming election in the state.

Secretary to the State Government, Folashade Ayoade, made this known in a statement issued in Lokoja on Monday.

The SSG said: “The Office of the Governor of Kogi, Yahaya Bello, has officially announced the immediate reinstatement of five key officials in the state.”

Ayoade gave the names of the individuals approved to resume in their previous positions to include Jibrin Momoh, former State’s Accountant General; Pharmacist Jamiu Abdulkarim-Asuku, former Chief of Staff to the Governor; and Yakubu Okala, former State Auditor-General.

Others were Idris Asiwaju Asiru, former Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning; and Momodu Ozigi-Deedat, former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

“The reinstatement of the Auditor-General and the commissioners was subject to the scrutiny and confirmation of the House of Assembly before they could resume their duties,” the SSG said.

According to Ayoade, the key officers had previously submitted their resignation letters in March to pursue their political ambitions.

She added: “Their reinstatement has been carefully considered and approved by Bello.

“We trust that the reinstatement of these officials will further enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the state government in delivering its mandate to the people of Kogi.”

