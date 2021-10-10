Kogi: FRSC issues traffic alert to travellers

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has alerted motorists travelling to and from the South-West through Kabba-Omuo Ekiti Federal highway of a failed section of the road at Iyamoye, Kogi State.

The Corps Public Education Officer, (CPEO) Bisi Kazeem, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Kazeem said that the development had inhibited free flow of traffic at the affected portion of the road.

“In view of the foregoing, motorists, travellers, and the general public are hereby advised to use alternative route from Ekiti which is Ikare/Ayerel/Kabba/Lokoja.

“And another alternative route from Lokoja is Kabba/Aiyere/Ikare/Akoko, Lokoja/Kabba/Egbe/Omuaran/ Ogidi/Ikare alternative route to or from South West.

“The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing is already activating appropriate action to ameliorate the situation.

“FRSC solicits maximum cooperation of the motoring public on this development. The Corps will also continue to update the public periodically on further developments,” he said.