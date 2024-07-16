Kogi fixes October 19 for LG elections

The Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission has announced October 19, 2024, as the fixed date for the local government Election across the state.

This followed the Supreme Court judgement of last week which declared the caretaker committee running the affairs of local government areas in the country illegal.

Subsequently, the Federal government said the allocation to these local government areas without elected officials would be withheld as the joint allocation account committee is no longer recognized under the law

During the first stakeholders meeting in Lokoja on Tuesday, the Chairman, Mamman Eri said the fixings were in accordance with the provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended and the powers vested in the state Independent Electoral Commission.

According to Eric, a comprehensive timetable schedule of activities has been prepared to ensure a transparent, fair and credible electoral process.

He said,“We assure you that these activities have been designed with utmost consideration for inclusivity, transparency and adherence to electoral laws.

“In the timetable made available, each candidate for the councilorship election is expected to deposit N100,000 to the commission while 250,000 is to be deposited by the Chairmanship candidate.

“Similarly, anyone who has been dismissed from the public or civil service of the Federation or a state or local government area or private employment is not qualified to contest for any of the positions.

“Also, anyone who has been found guilty of an offence involving narcotic drugs or any other psychotropic substance by any court in Nigeria or tribunal in Nigeria or any other country cannot vie for any elective position in the Election.”

Eric appreciated the continued support and collaboration to support and collaboration to the successful organization and completion of the local government election in the state.

