Kogi ex-Deputy Governor dies two weeks after brother

The Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, has mourned the passing of former Deputy Governor of the state, Chief Patrick Adaba, who died on Sunday in Abuja at the age of 79, two weeks after his brother, Dr. Tom Adaba.

A statement by Kingsley Fanwo, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, on Monday in Lokoja made this known.

In the statement, Ododo extended his deepest condolences to the Adaba family and the people of Kogi State.

Chief Patrick Adaba was the younger brother of late Dr. Tom Adaba, the first Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission, who died on February 22, 2025 in Abuja at the age of 84.

The governor described Adaba as a shining model of leadership, service, and dedication to the progress of Kogi State and Nigeria as a whole.

He said that Adaba, who was deputy governor to the late Prince Abubakar Audu, served with integrity, patriotism, and an unwavering commitment to the development of Kogi State.

Ododo said: “His contributions to governance, his statesmanship, and his role in shaping the early foundation of Kogi State will never be forgotten.

“His passing is not only a loss to his family, the Ebira nation and his political associates, but also to the entire state and the nation at large.

“We will forever be remembered for his selfless service, his passion for the people, and the legacy he left behind.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Kogi, I extend my deepest condolences to the Adaba family, the people of Kogi, and all who were touched by his life and leadership qualities.”

Ododo said that in and out of office, Adaba was still being consulted due to his wealth of experience about the state.

“We pray that the Almighty grants his soul eternal rest and gives his family the strength to bear the loss,” he added.

