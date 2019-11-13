Musa Wada, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Saturday’s governorship election, has promised to reduce poverty among the people, if elected the next governor of Kogi.

Wada who made the promise while addressing a large crowd of party members and supporters at a rally in Ayangba on Wednesday, said that he intended to achieve this through good governance.

He promised to lead with the fear of God, saying that the era of the state being in the news for bad reasons will come to an end.

The candidate thanked the people for coming out en masse for the rally, urging them to repeat same on Saturday at the various polling units in the state.

He said: “Nobody gave you one naira to come here, you are here because of the interest, determination and desire to free yourselves and the entire people of the state, from maladministration, poverty, lack of salary payment and infrastructural decay that have characterised the state under the APC government.

“I want to assure you that your sacrifice to liberate Kogi State will not go unnoticed, because my first priority as governor, if Allah permits, will be total human and physical development.”

Wada also urged the voters not to be deterred by the ongoing threat of violence, intimidation and harassment by those he called hired political thugs, saying that they should come out to vote for him.

“I want to enter into covenant with you that I will not compromise in the implementation of my “Rescue Mission” agenda.

“I will review all the injustices done to you by the present APC government in Kogi State,” he assured.

Wada urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to allow peoples’ vote to count, and also called on the police and other security agencies to be professional in the discharge of their duties before, during and after the election.

