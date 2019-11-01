The Independent National Electoral Commission has directed electoral officers to make effective use of the Electoral Monitoring Support Centre in the governorship election in Kogi State.

The Chairman of the support centre, Prof. Muhammed Kuna, who gave the directive in Lokoja on Friday, said the centre was put in place by INEC to improve coordination and effectiveness of the election process.

Kuna, who spoke at the opening of a workshop organised by the European Centre for Electoral Support for INEC’s heads of departments and electoral officers, said the centre was designed to ease their tasks and activities before and during election.

He charged them to use the system to track and monitor developments and activities before and during the election so that they could quickly find solutions to them.

Kuna stated that any complex development beyond their capacity should be quickly reported to the headquarters.

The ECES Project Coordinator and country Representative, Mauro Maria Teresa, urged all departments in INEC to work together to ensure the success of the November 16 governorship election.

Teresa stated that ECES which had been working Nigeria for the past four years would remain supportive and committed to INEC’s desire to improve on the electoral process.

The Administrative Secretary of the INEC in Kogi State, Sadiq Abubakar, thanked ECES for its various supports to the commission .

Abubakar said the EMSC was a technology by the INEC to track electoral process before and during election.

He charged the commission’s staff to embrace the tool for better services.