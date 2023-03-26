Kogi East APC to Yakubu: Test your popularity during primaries

The Kogi East Senatorial District of the All Progressives Congress has warned a member of the National Working Committee of the partyfrom the state, Murtala Yakubu, against sponsoring fake reports and organising dubious press conferences aimed at painting a false picture of happenings in the party.

The party said this in a statement signed by the Zonal Chairman, APC Kogi East, Hon. Mohammed Nasir Alfa.

The statement said the party would not condone a situation in which emergency political desperados would throw fire to the roof of the party just because they lacked the capacity to pick the governorship ticket.

“Those who have picked nomination forms are free to test their popularity instead of sponsoring ill-fated press conferences to destabilize the party,” Alfa said.

According to the Kogi East APC chairman, the party is one united family “and the detribalized nature of the Governor has built the party to the point of creating a strong platform for equity, competence, and capacity.

“Never again shall selfish, self-serving, and desperate politicians use ethnicity as a spring to political positions in our dear state. We stand solidly with the Governor who has built our dear party into a political fortress.”

While dissociating Kogi East APC from the press conference allegedly sponsored by Yakubu, the chairman said it was imperative to state in the strongest of terms that the Kogi East APC was in support of measures taken by Governor Yahaya Bello to strengthen the security architecture of the state.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to a dubious press conference by some self-serving people who claimed to have spoken on behalf of the Kogi East APC during which they attacked Governor Yahaya Bello on sundry issues ranging from happenings in the State House of Assembly and the ongoing process to nominate the Governorship candidate of our dear party.

