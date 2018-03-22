Kogi doctors resume work

Normal medical and healthcare services have resumed at Kogi Government-owned hospitals, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

This followed the suspension of 74-day old strike by members of the Nigerian Medical Association in the state.

A NAN correspondent who monitored developments at the State Specialist Hospital, Lokoja, on Thursday confirmed that healthcare activities had returned to the hospital.

Some patients were seen waiting for doctors for consultations at the Outpatient Department of the hospital, including the hospital laboratory and pharmacy.

A patient, Alimat Abdulrahman, told NAN that she was happy that the strike had been suspended, saying she had spent exorbitant amounts on the health of her sick child at a private clinic to no avail.

Abdulrahman said: “I am appealing to the government and doctors to always use dialogue as a tool to resolving industrial disputes.

“Government at all levels need to do more for health workers to avoid incessant strikes.”

Omeiza Adavi, a male patient, said he was glad that the strike was suspended after a very long period, saying many patients have suffered a lot due to the strike.

He commended the doctors for sheathing their sword by suspending the strike in spite the fact that all their demands have not been met by the state government.

One of the doctors, who spoke to NAN on condition of anonymity, said: “I am personally not happy about the whole situation as many doctors are in the state.

However, Dr Ahmed Attah, the Special Adviser to the Governor Yahaya Bello on Health Matters, expressed his gratitude to God for seeing them through the challenge of the prolonged industrial action by the NMA.

Attah said: “We thank God that in spite the strike action, the people of Kogi, who are at the receiving end, were able to get services for their health challenges from FMC, Lokoja,

“and private hospitals within the state, but some had to travel outside the state for medical treatment.

“So, it is a period of reflecting over what has happened, a period to call on everyone to see what is possible to ensure that the people of Kogi are protected.”

He noted that the governor had taken healthcare as one of the top priorities of his administration, stressing that Bello has continued to maintain that the life and health of every citizen is very important to him.

The special aide added that the governor was ready to do everything possible within his power to make sure that residents get the best healthcare service.

He said: “So, what has happened is now behind us, the important thing now is for everybody to join hands to work together to ensure that the vision of the governor succeed in the health sector.

“The health sector is one delicate place that is full of emergencies and His Excellency understands that, and has put us on the field to continue to engage with the doctors until we got the strike suspended.

“You can see that the doctors have resumed to their duty posts today. We commend the NMA for their consideration.

“Of course, we are aware there are challenges of the arrears of salaries but the governor have not rested in ensuring the full payment of all emoluments of doctors and all other health workers in the state.”

NAN recalls that the NMA suspended the strike on March 19, and directed its members to resume on March 22, to facilitate further negotiations with the state government.