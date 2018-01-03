Kogi Director dies after sack, as State names 800 civil servants with forged certificates

Tragedy has struck in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, as a director in the state civil service, Alphonsis Ameh, died barely 72 hours after being sacked by the state government, Nigerian Tribune is reporting.

The deceased, a director with the Kogi State Pension Board, was said to have died on Monday after his high blood pressure problem worsened.

Ameh, according to sources, had received his letter of disengagement on December 29, following which he developed health problems.

The former director was said to be among the permanent secretaries and directors that were suspended from office upon the assumption of office of Governor Yahaya Bello in January 2016.

Before his suspension from office, Ameh was the Director Administration and Finance in the Kogi State Pension Board and hailed from Ade community in Olamaboro Local Government Area.

Family sources told newsmen on Tuesday that Ameh was among the directors and permanent secretaries that were suspended in February 2016 by the present Government.

One of the family members explained that Ameh, who was a Grade Level 16 Officer, had not received any salary since his suspension about two years ago, stressing that the 61-year-old civil servant died on Monday of high blood pressure at the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja.

However, the state government has released the second batch list of workers in the public service sector who allegedly forged certificates to secure appointments.

The list, which included workers on both state and Local Government payrolls, has almost 800 names.

The State Auditor General, Alhaji Yakubu Okala, in a statement on Tuesday, said government was committed to sanitising the public service sector and make it the pride of the state.

Okala assured that it will accord top priority to the payment of salary this year and vowed to pursue programmes and policies that will impact on the lives of civil servants.

. Nigerian Tribune.