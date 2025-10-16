Kogi demolishes bandits’ camps, arrests two suspects

The Kogi Government has intensified its crackdown on banditry and other criminal activities in the state.

Retired Cdr Jerry Omodara, Security Adviser to Gov. Ahmed Ododo, said that a major operation by combined security forces on Thursday led to the demolition and burning of bandits’ camps and hideouts in Aherin-Bunu community, Kabba-Bunu Local Government Areas.

Omodara told newsmen shortly after the operation that two wounded suspected bandits and fake doctors were apprehended at the settlement.

He explained that the bandits were being treated for bullet wounds sustained from previous encounter with security forces.

“Following the arrest, Gov. Ododo directed that the bandits’ camps and settlements be wiped out.

“Acting on the governor’s directive, the combined security forces demolished the camps, including a makeshift clinic, and destroyed the bandits’ farmland and produce,” he said.

Omodara emphasised that the onslaught by security agencies was making the state a difficult place for bandits to hide.

He warned that anyone caught perpetrating, abetting, or collaborating with criminals would be dealt with, regardless of their status.

The security adviser noted that the operation was part of the Kogi government’s ongoing onslaught against banditry and other criminal activities, which was yielding unprecedented results.

“Gov. Ododo has severally reiterated his commitment to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property of the people,” he said.