The Presidency on Friday summoned Kogi Deputy Governor Simon Achuba to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, over the ongoing misunderstanding between him and the Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

Achuba had complained that Bello deliberately denied him his accumulated entitlements amounting to N819.7million, and issued an ultimatum to the state government for the payment of the said amount.

According to him, the amount comprises travel allowances, hotel bills, outstanding monthly imprest, as well as allowances and salaries.

The deputy governor, who met with the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, behind closed doors, did not reveal details of the deliberation when asked by anxious State House correspondents.

He, however, revealed that discussions were ongoing to resolve the `problems’ between him and the state governor who, he said, was responsible for the stoppage of his allowances for the past two years.

He said: “Well, it is a private discussion in relation to my office. From my discussions with him, there is hope that all the issues will be resolved. With God, all things are possible.’’

On how he has been `coping’ as deputy governor without allowances and imprest in the past two years, Achuba said: “Well, you know in life what sustains a man is God. So if your hope is in God, you will be very much alive”.

He added: “If you have money and don’t have God, you will be living like a dead person. But if you have God you can live, He is the one who provides to man.

“So, if one source closes, God opens another source for you to live. Supposing I was not a Deputy Governor, won’t I be alive?”

On whether he will support or contest against Governor Bello, who has since indicated interest in the governorship election slated for November, the deputy governor ruled out the possibility of doing that in spite of what he described as `unfair treatment’ being meted against him by his boss.