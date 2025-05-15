Kogi community thrown into confusion as gunmen storm palace, abduct monarch

Suspected gunmen have abducted a first-class traditional ruler, Oba James Dada Ogunyanda throwing the entire Yagba West Local Government Area into pandemonium.

The abduction of the monarch took place in the early hours of Thursday, Punch reports.

An eyewitness said, “A group of heavily armed men stormed the monarch’s palace in Okoloke, a serene community in Yagba West Local Government Area, at around 2:00 a.m. The assailants overpowered palace guards and forcefully whisked the king away to an unknown location.”

The kidnappers have yet to make contact nor issued any ransom demands, deepening anxiety among residents, relatives, and members of the royal household.

The ugly development made concerned citizens gather around the palace, offering prayers and urging authorities to act quickly. The abduction has sent shockwaves across Okun land.

The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the incident and announced that an investigation is underway. A joint task force comprising security personnel and local vigilantes has also begun a manhunt to locate and rescue the monarch.

“Yes it’s true but the security apparatus has been activated with a view to freeing the royal father and bring the culprits to book.” The command public relations officer, SP William Aya said.

Also, the chairman of Yagba West LG, Tosin Olokun, has condemned the abduction of the monarch by the yet-to-be-identified armed bandits.

The chairman in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Adeyemi Sunday acknowledged that the persistent attack on the council area by gunmen was due to the porous border it shared with Kwara State.

Olokun said, “This reprehensible attack on a revered traditional ruler is a direct affront to our cultural values and peaceful coexistence. It is unacceptable and stands condemned.

“In swift response, security operatives, in collaboration with local hunters, have launched coordinated operations to rescue the abducted monarch and others held captive. Search efforts are ongoing, with intensified surveillance in key areas.

“The Local Government is working closely with all relevant security agencies to ensure prompt and decisive action. Every available resource is being deployed to secure the safe return of His Royal Highness and others in captivity.

“We appeal to the good people of Yagba West, especially residents of Okoloke and surrounding communities, to remain calm and cooperative. While we understand the fear and concern this situation may cause, we urge everyone to stay alert and security-conscious.

“We encourage residents to promptly report any suspicious persons, movements, or activities to the nearest security post or traditional authorities. Timely information is crucial to the success of ongoing operations.

“The Local Government also strongly condemns any form of reprisal attacks. We disassociate ourselves from any past retaliatory actions and urge residents not to take the law into their own hands.

“Retaliatory violence only escalates tension and distracts from rescue efforts. We must allow security operatives to perform their duties professionally and without interference.

“It is widely known that many of the criminals disturbing our peace are not residents of Yagba West. They take advantage of the porous borders in the Isanlu Esa–Okoloke–Okunran axis to access hideouts in Babanla, Babasango, Ndanaku, and other forested areas in neighbouring Kwara State.

“The Local Government is engaging security stakeholders across the board to dismantle these criminal networks and cut off their escape routes.

“We reassure all residents of our unwavering commitment to restoring peace and safeguarding lives and property across Yagba West.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of His Royal Highness and others affected by this incident. By God’s grace and with the continued efforts of our security forces, we are confident they will return safely and unharmed”.

Post Views: 13