Kogi community jubilates as Oba’s wife delivers triplets 17 years after waiting

The people of Apata in Oworo District, Lokoja Local Government Area, Kogi went into jubilation on Monday when their queen finally delivered a set of triplets after 17 years of waiting.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the elated queen, Olori Teniola-Faith, delivered the babies in the early morning of Monday at the Federal Teaching Hospital Lokoja, Kogi.

The Palace of Olu of Apata, Oba Fredrick Balogun, the latest father in the community, was agog with praise singing and dancing as the people celebrated with the royal family.

The happy and smiling Oba told NAN that God had been very faithful to his family, who for 17 years had put their trust in Him.

“This is our day of joy and rejoicing after receiving these precious gifts from God Almighty after several years of waiting and trusting Him.

“In fact, I’m short of words to thank God for what He has done to this royal family. No wonder people have gathered around to celebrate with us.

“Another impressive and wonderful thing our God has done to us is that the queen and the triplets are all in good health. ”

Oba Balogun said that the arrival of the triplets was a sign that 2024 is a year of many goodies coming the way of not just Apata community but Kogi and Nigeria as a whole.

The traditional ruler also expressed gratitude to family members, friends, people of Apata and the hospital management for standing with them all through.

The Elsho of Apata, Chief Ayodele Rufus-Balogun, described the arrival of the triplets as “huge blessing” to the Apata community, the Oworo district and Kogi.

“You can see for yourself how jubilant our people are over the birth of these triplets to our Oba. We are indeed grateful to God, ” he said.

Also, the Apata Community Development Association Secretary, Babatunde Adekunle, said that 2024 was the year of the people of Apata community.

According to him, “we are all gathered here singing and dancing because our joy is full with the blessing we have received from our almighty God through our royal family.”