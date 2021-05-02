Commissioner for Pensions in Kogi State, Solomon Adebayo was on Saturday evening shot dead, while the chairman of Yagba West Local Government Area of the state, Pius Kolawole, was abducted by unknown assailants.

Both men were said to have been attacked around Erukutu, a border town between Kwara and Kogi states.

The police public relations officer, ASP Williams Aya, who confirmed the incident, could not confirm whether the assailants were armed robbers or kidnappers but assured that the command would get to the root of the matter.

Aya said that the deceased commissioner’s body has been deposited in a morgue, and the whereabouts of the local government chairman still remained unknown.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ede Ayuba, has deployed personnel to the area to search for and rescue the chairman from his abductors. The command is not resting on its oars to secure his release,” he said.