Kogi College of Nursing graduates 1,069 students, credits Bello for improved rating

Governor Yahaya Bello has restated his administration’s commitment to the development of education in Kogi State.

He spoke at the 6th Combined Convocation Ceremony of Kogi State College of Nursing and Midwifery in Obangede.

At the event in Okehi Local Government Area of the state, Bello described education as a significant asset to the state.

He said this just as the Provost of the college, Hannah Abraham, credited the Governor for the improved rating of the institution and successes recorded, including academic excellence.

Abraham noted that these would not have been possible without the state government’s substantial investments in the institution under the leadership of Bello.

While congratulating the graduating students, the Governor emphasised the crucial role of education in nation-building and urged them to focus on acquiring practical skills, not solely relying on academic qualifications.

He affirmed that his administration would maintain its prioritisation of educational development in Kogi State.

Governor Bello commended the management of the institution for the remarkable progress and visible improvements in the school.

He recalled the challenging conditions the institution faced when he assumed office in 2015, operating out of a bungalow.

However, under his leadership, the school has witnessed substantial growth, including the construction of classrooms, hostels, laboratories and faculty buildings.

Today, it stands as a fully accredited institution, which he finds heartening.

Earlier, Abraham highlighted the school’s achievements, encompassing academic excellence, physical infrastructure development, staff training and welfare.

She noted that all courses at the institution had received accreditation, making Kogi State College of Nursing and Midwifery in Obangede a sought-after nursing school in Nigeria.

Furthermore, the National Board for Technical Education granted approval for the Kogi State College of Nursing and Midwifery in Obangede to offer the Higher National Diploma programme in Nursing, which is already underway.

Also Read:

To ensure the quality of incoming students, the admission process has since been through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board.

Abraham highlighted the resolution of the longstanding challenge of hostel accommodation, with renovations to existing structures and the construction of new ones.

She commended Governor Bello for his substantial investments in education, spanning from primary to tertiary levels.

About 1,069 students took part in the convocation ceremony on Saturday after completing their studies.