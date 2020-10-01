Acting Chief Judge of Kogi, Justice Henry Olusiyi, has tasked legal practitioners to enhance their knowledge on the application of technology in the delivery of justice.

He made the call on Thursday in Lokoja as he launched a book on Electronic Evidence, “A Compendium of Cases on Electronic Evidence”, written by Justice Alaba Omolaye-Ajileye.

‘Electronic Evidence’ which is also referred to as ‘Digital Evidence’ is any probative information stored or transmitted in digital form that a party to a court case may use at trial.

At the unveiling ceremony, Olusiyi commended the author’s exploits, saying that without books, lawyers would be ‘dead’.

“A lawyer who does not read books is a lawyer who will soon fossilize and become irrelevant in his profession.

“Every student and practitioner at the Bar, Bench or the Academia, should purchase this book as an essential working tool.

“I have had the privilege of browsing through the book personally and I make bold to say that it is a well-researched, carefully selected, highly educative collection of judicial authorities and pronouncements on Electronic Evidence in Nigeria.

“It is therefore a great honour for me to dedicate the book in memory of my bosom friend and late boss, Honourable Justice Nasir Ajanah (CON)”, he said.

Yemi Mohammed, who reviewed the book, said that in terms of depth, contemporaneity and relevance to advocacy, adjudication and administration of justice in Nigeria, the book could be matched only by its forerunner, Electronic Evidence (2018).

“All the same, the former is best regarded as an indispensable companion to the latter, rather than as its rival, for both are apparently designed to achieve complementary purposes,” he said

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria shortly after the launch, author of the book, Justice Alaba Omolaye-Ajileye said this was his third book on Electronic Evidence.

Omolaye-Ajileye explained that the first one was a pamphlet written to bring out some facts about electronic evidence, while the second was on Admissibility of Electronic Evidence.

He expressed the hope that the book would advance the knowledge of practitioners and develop law in the area of electronic evidence in Nigeria.