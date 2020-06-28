The Chief Judge of Kogi State, Nasir Ajanah, is dead.
According to available information, he died at the COVID-19 isolation centre in Gwagwalada, Abuja.
Ajanah was moved from Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, to the isolation centre some days back.
