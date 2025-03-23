Kogi Central: Yahaya Bello vindicated — Senator Karimi

The representative of Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Sunday Karimi, has said that the current happenings in the Senate involving the representative of Kogi Central Senatorial District, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, have vindicated former Governor Yahaya Bello.

He said as a key player in the National Assembly, he could say Bello cannot be blamed for what Akpoti-Uduaghan blamed him for in the state.

Karimi, who spoke to journalists in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, in reaction to the face-off between Akpoti-Udaughan and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, said: “Former Governor Yahaya Bello must have seen it coming.

“Other Kogi lawmakers and I played major roles in ensuring that the State was not brought to ridicule, but no amount of reasoning could prevail.

“Our intervention was rebuffed.”

Senator Karimi recalled that the Kogi Central Senatorial District senator had several running battles with the former governor before, during, and after the National Assembly election in the state, noting that recent happenings had only vindicated Bello.

According to him, what is happening now in the Senate is a total mess and an embarrassment brought to the entire state.

He lamented that in spite of sincere appeals and advice, which he said fell on deaf ears, it was unfortunate that the needless embarrassment could still be brought to the state and the nation at large.

Karimi said: “All our admonition to her fell on deaf ears.

“One can therefore come to terms with the fact that former Governor Yahaya Bello saw it coming.

“Senator Natasha has not only rubbished the perception of the state, from the events happening now in Nigeria, she has also embarrassed the entire country.”

