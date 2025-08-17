Kogi by-election: APC candidate emerges winner

Hassan Shado of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner of the Dekina-Okura II Federal Constituency by-election held on Saturday in Kogi State.

Professor Emmanuel Enenche-Onome, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, announced the results on Sunday.

Enenche-Onome said Shado scored a total of 55,073 votes to beat his closest rivals: Meliga Godwin of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Egene Joseph Ugbede of Allied Peoples Movement (APM), who scored 1,038 and 445 votes respectively.

He said: “I do hereby declare that Mr. Hassan Shado, having scored the highest votes, is hereby returned the winner of the Dekina-Okura II by-election in Kogi.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election, which recorded low turnout, saw six out of the 18 registered political parties contest the election.

The parties are Accord Party, African Democratic Congress, All Progressives Congress, Allied People’s Movement, Social Democratic Party, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

NAN reports that the by-election was conducted to fill the vacancy created by the death of a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly, Enema Paul, on December 14, 2024, following a protracted illness.

