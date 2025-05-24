Kogi assures residents of decisive steps against security threats

The Kogi Government on Saturday reiterated its unwavering commitment in taking decisive steps against criminals and security threats to safety of lives and property of residents.

“This government is not paying lip service to the security of the people of the state, ” the information Commissioner, Kingsley Fanwo declared while speaking with newsmen in Lokoja.

Fanwo said the administration of Gov. Ahmed Ododo has taken concrete steps to deal decisively with any flashpoints of insecurity, stressing, “Kogi is not under siege and will not be.”

The commissioner acknowledged the security concerns in parts of Yagba land, particularly in Yagba West but assured that the situation was being carefully and silently managed to avoid escalation.

“We are managing the fine line between urgency and the need to tread softly in order not to compound the situation. Government is on top of the matter, and our interventions are guided, targeted, and strategic.

“We are not taking the alleged threats to some churches in Yagba East lightly. The governor has ordered thorough investigations to verify the claims.

“Security has not broken down in any part of Kogi and will not break down. We have reached an advanced stage of collaboration with national security structures to neutralise every threat to peace and stability in our state,” he emphasised.

He commended local security structures such as the Okun hunters and other grassroots security outfits for their vital role in maintaining peace and order.

According to him, “community-based efforts are critical to our overall strategy.

“Government intelligence has pinpointed the location of certain criminal elements but cautioned that operational plans are being meticulously executed to avoid collateral damage.

“These criminals are hiding behind innocent Nigerians, many of whom have been kidnapped from Kogi and other states. Our mission is to secure our people without endangering the lives of innocent victims.

“The aim of these criminals is psychological warfare, using flash attacks, therefore, we must not play into their hands. Insecurity affects us all, and the media must be responsible.”

Fanwo, however, acknowledged that while there had been isolated security breaches, the government is actively responding and remained confident of ultimate victory.

He said the government is working and hopeful of winning the fight against the criminals, stressing that they are on their trail and have taken the fight to them.

The commissioner urged residents to play their part by volunteering credible intelligence to security agencies, stressing that collective resolve and collaboration would help in overcoming the cowardly actions of criminal elements.

