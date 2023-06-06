Kogi Assembly gets new Speaker

The Kogi 8th House of Assembly has elected Yusuf Aliyu-Umar as its new Speaker.

He was unanimously elected by a majority of the Lawmakers.

The new Speaker was earlier nominated by Rin Ebama-Shehu, who represents Lokoja I State Constituency and was seconded by Suleiman Abdulrasaq, representative of Okene 1 State Constituency and subsequently voted in.

Paul Enema, representative of Dekina/Okura constituency, also emerged as the Deputy Speaker of the house.

Umar and Enema have since accepted their nomination and election into the exalted positions as speaker and deputy speaker respectively.

The Clerk of the house, Alhaji Ahmed Sule-Chogudo, administered the oath of allegiance and membership to them.

In his speech, the new Speaker expressed gratitude to God and his fellow lawmakers for the privilege given to him to serve Kogi in that capacity.

Umar pledged to champion the affairs of the legislative house in collaboration with other Arms of Government toward moving Kogi to greater heights.

Earlier, the clerk of the House had read Governor Yahaya Bello’s letter of proclamation in which he (governor) cited a relevant section of the 1999 Constitution as amended on the inauguration of the state’s 8th assembly.