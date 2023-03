Senator Dino Melaye has supported the campaign of the 25 State Assembly candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party with a sum of N500,000 each.

The amount, totalling N12.5m has already been released to ease the challenges in mobilising supporters as the campaigns are rounding off in a few days.

Senator Melaye said he was sure the candidates would be victorious if the INEC and other election umpires are truthful to their promises in ensuring a free, fair and credible polls.