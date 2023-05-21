Kogi APC suspends all wards, LG executives in Igalamela/Odolu

The Kogi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has suspended the entire executive officers of all wards in Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area of the state for alleged anti-party activities.

It also accused the suspended officials of alleged financial inducement aimed at weakening the party in the state.

A statement in Lokoja by the APC State Secretary, Joshua Onoja, on Saturday said the suspended officials were being investigated by the party.

Onoja explained that their suspension and dissolution was sequel to disturbing reports of alleged gross violation of the constitution of the party by ward and local government executives of the party.

He described as “very unfortunate” and “worrisome” that those officials, who ordinarily should be custodians of the sanctity of party’s constitution, were found wanting.

He said: “Allegations of anti-party activities and financial inducement to weaken the party have been established against these executives of the party now under very serious investigations.

“This is why the entire executives of the party in Igalamela/Odolu local government area from the wards to the local government level stand dissolved.”

The Secretary disclosed that a caretaker committee would be constituted immediately to pilot the affairs of the party in the affected council pending full report of the investigative committee.

Onoja directed the suspended officers to hand over all party materials in their possession to the state secretariat in Lokoja.

He warned the sacked officers to henceforth desist from parading themselves as executives of the party.

Responding, one of the suspended officials, who spoke in anonymity, told News Agency of Nigeria: “We are taking aback by the suspension order by our state party leadership.”