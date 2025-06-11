Kogi: Abducted traditional ruler regains freedom after 28 days

Oba Dada Ogunyanda, the Obalohun of Okoloke in Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi, has regained his freedom after spending 28 days in the custody of his abductors.

The traditional ruler who was kidnapped by gunmen on May 15, 2025, was released at midday of Tuesday, June 11, following pressure from combined security forces and local vigilance groups.

Tosin Olokun,the Chairman Yagba West Council who confirmed the release of the royal father, said it was a victory for the people and a testament to the resilience and unity of the community in the face of adversity.

Olokun said that the coordinated operations between the local hunters, vigilance groups and the military played a key role in mounting sustained pressure on the abductors leading to the release of the traditional ruler without any harm.

“We are grateful to God Almighty and all security stakeholders who worked tirelessly to secure Kabiyesi’s safe return. This is a day of joy for Yagba West.

“Throughout the 28 days of his captivity, we maintained close engagement with the affected community, and we never relented in our search.

“The message was clear, criminality will not thrive in Yagba West,” the chairman said.

