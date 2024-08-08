Kogi: 60 Directors jostle for 12 Perm Sec positions

No fewer than 60 senior Directors have been shortlisted to jostle for 12 Permanent Secretary positions in the Kogi State Civil Service.

The Kogi State Civil Service Senior Directors are to write an examination with the best expected to take the seats.

The Kogi State Head of the Civil Service, Elijah Evinemi, disclosed this while addressing newsmen at the examination centre on Wednesday in Lokoja, the state capital.

Evinemi assured the directors that the examination would be a fair, transparent and credible.

He said that the initiative was part of the efforts by Governor Usman Ododo to promote quality service delivery and ensure credible Civil Service reform for optima productivity.

He said the Directors were from the 12 Local Government Areas with vacancies.

Evinemi disclosed that the Public Service Institute of Nigeria had been engaged to handle the exercise that would be preceded by two days of lectures and training.

He commended the PSIN management for a well-structured training process handled by highly experienced resource persons.

