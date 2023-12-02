Kogi 2023: Youths, women warn Ajaka not to burn down state

Scores of Kogi State youths and women from across the three senatorial districts of the state have called on the candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the November 11, 2023 gubernatorial election, Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, and his supporters not to burn down the state over the candidate’s inability to come to terms with what they called his overwhelming defeat.

The youths and women made the demand of Ajaka as they marched through Lokoja, the state capital on Friday.

The youths said the state belonged to all indigenes and residents alike irrespective of political, tribal or religious leanings, adding that nothing must be allowed to affect the peace they had enjoyed for over seven years under the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello.

The youths and women during a peaceful protest said the past governorship election was the freest and fairest in the history of the state, but urged aggrieved parties who might still want to contest its outcome to go about it in line with laid down guidelines instead of harassing the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission and those not on their side of the political divide.

One of the protesters, who simply identified himself as Dele, called on security agencies to rise up to the occasion and preserve the peace that had been enjoyed in the state, while also imploring the Governor-elect, Usman Ododo, to ensure that the incumbent’s legacies in the area of security were sustained.

Dele said: “Muritala Ajaka and these few SDP supporters should not overheat the polity unnecessarily.

“We take serious exception to these actions of wanting to burn down the state.

“Elections have come and gone and someone has won.

“If you’re aggrieved, follow the right channel.”

Another protester, who spoke on behalf of young women, Ireti Olukomogbon, noted that they were surprised that the SDP candidate was trying to set the people against INEC over his incessant and unfounded allegations against the electoral umpire.

Olukomogbon said the election of November 11, 2023 in Kogi State was free and fair while appealing to the SDP candidate and supporters to embrace peace and work together with the candidate that has emerged.

She said: “Kogi people have shown clearly that they stand with the Kogi Agenda with their votes.

“If you’re aggrieved, go to court the proper way.

“As for the youths and women demography, we will support Alhaji Usman Ododo to succeed.”